Winchester Police Department investigates attempted robbery

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an attempted robbery of Bo’s Xpress convenience store on Berryville Avenue.

The person is described by police as a white male, slim to medium build, 5’10, wearing teal basketball shoes, blue jeans, a black jacket, carrying a black backpack, and wearing a blue bandana covering his face

The police department is continuing their investigation of the incident and is asking anyone with information to call 540-662-4131 or use the P3 tip app or call 540-665-TIPS to remain anonymous.

