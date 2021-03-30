Winchester Police Department gives tips for drivers after two major motorcycle crashes last week

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — After two major motorcycle crashes in Winchester last week, the Winchester Police Department is urging drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists on the roadways.

The Winchester Police Department says nationally, nearly 40 percent of motorcycle crashes are caused by other vehicles turning left in front of motorcycles. Because motorcycles are smaller and harder to see you should give more distance between your car and motorcycles on the roadway. Motorcycles can also be missed in blind spots so you should always adjust your mirrors to make sure you minimize blind spots.

Hazards on the roads like railroad crossings and potholes might not be a big deal if you’re driving a car but those could cause serious problems for motorcyclists so always give plenty of room for motorcyclists who may need to shift or change lanes on the road.

On the flip side, the police department recommends motorcyclists always wear a helmet and other protective gear to help themselves stay safe on the road.