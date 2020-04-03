Winchester Police arrest carjacking suspect

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is suspected of robbing and carjacking a victim in Winchester last Saturday.

Police said the suspect, Diontre Tyrese Bell of Front Royal, is charged with carjacking, robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, the victim reported that he was approached by a group of men in the 100 block of E. Pall Mall St. shortly after midnight on March 28. The victim told police he was standing outside of his van when one of the men grabbed his backpack, taking a firearm and keys to his van. Police said they later found the van two days later, parked and unoccupied in the 1300 block of S. Braddock St. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police developed Bell as a suspect and executed a search warrant at his home Thursday morning, where officers seized two cell phones and collected DNA. Bell is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Detention Center without bond.