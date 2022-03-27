WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — More than one hundred teens from across the DMV and West Virginia made their way to Winchester to find the perfect prom dress.

Gowns for Glory hosted their 10th annual prom dress giveaway this weekend. With nearly 2000dress options to choose from, shoes and accessories, imagine being able to find the perfect dress for the occasion.

“They’re going to get in here tonight. They’re going to shop they’re gonna find that dress their shoes, you know, jewelry, whatever they need for prom,” said Bethany …. co-founder for Gowns for Glory.

There was a long line of excited teens outside the Stonewall District Ruritan in Clearbrook, Virginia waiting to get their hands on the perfect dress.

“I feel like a lot of people you know are grateful and you know, they can’t pay for a nice dress come out here and they find something that they’re happy with and you know, they can go to prom with a nice dress,” said Lizzie Green, a senior high school student.

Each teen was able to select 2 dresses, shoes, and accessories, try them on, and take them home for free.

Green was able to find a dress that fit her style.

“It’s more simple. I feel like everyone’s going for like flashy but I just found something simple, stretchy, comfy. You know? It’s a nice Calvin Klein,” she said.

Victoria Milano was going for a dress similar to Beauty and the Beast, and she found just that. She says she truly enjoyed her shopping experience.

“They were complimenting each other. It’s something you just don’t see anymore. So it was nice to see other girls kind of pushing each other forward instead of stepping on each other to get ahead of each other,” she said.

As for her mother, she’s happy she didn’t have to pull out of pocket.

Co-Founder Dourcas …. says they continue to do this every year because they realize the impact their making in the community.