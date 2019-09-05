Winchester narcotics bust nabs three

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Three people were arrested Wednesday evening in Winchester, Va. on drug charges.

According to Winchester police, an officer stopped Andrea Armel, 53, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, who was driving her vehicle on Parkway Street just before 7:30 p.m. Police say Armel abruptly slowed and stopped upon seeing the police cruiser, catching the officer’s attention.

Upon speaking with Armel, the officer requested a police K9, alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. Inside the car, officers found 20.9 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of more than $1,600, as well as materials used to package and sell narcotics, and brass knuckles.

Armel and her passengers, Michael Tuck, 30, of Winchester, and Paul Stotler, Jr., of Frederick County, Virginia, were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tuck was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon. Stotler, 41, was also charged with identity theft and false identification to law enforcement, after officers say he falsely identified himself to police due to an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. Officers also served him a warrant at that time.

All three are being held without bond.