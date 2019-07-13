Winchester Medical Center nurses earn national award

This marks the second time the unit has received the award

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — For the second time, the nurses at the Winchester Medical Center Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) have been recognized for their performance.

The American Association of Critical Care Nurses awarded a bronze-level Beacon award to the unit, acknowledging their work to not just treat patients, but to improve patients’ outcomes after they leave the ward.

Staff say they work closely with families to ensure patients who went through intensive surgeries, such as open heart surgery, don’t have to return to the hospital once they are discharged.

“All of our nurses are engaged to do progressive mobility, get our patients up, get them moving. Take out invasive lines, prevent infections,” said Nicole Ryder, the unit’s Clinical Manager. “Create processes that make them have the best outcome possible.”

The last time the unit earned a Beacon award was in 2010.