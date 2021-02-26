Winchester Medical Center named top maternity care hospital

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Medical Center was named a top maternity care hospital by Newsweek under Leapfrog standards. To get on the list, the hospital had to meet criteria in five areas including high marks for things like early elective delivery rates of 5% or less, and first-born c-section rates of 23.9% or less.

Over two-thousand babies are born at Winchester Medical Center every year. The hospital says that meeting the criteria goes hand in hand with providing a positive birthing experience to expectant mothers.

“When I think about the experience that you want to have I think about sometimes my own and what you want out of your experience is to feel cared for, you want to feel welcomed, you want to feel comfortable, and you want to make sure that it’s a family environment,” said Clarissa Merriner, Director for Women and Children’s at Winchester Medical Center.

The honor was given to just 217 hospitals across 36 states.