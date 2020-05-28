Winchester Medical Center holds mask contest

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Winchester Medical Center held a COVID Cover-up Contest to judge hand-sewn masks created by WMC staff members.

Some of the contest categories included funniest, flashiest, and even a Winchester-inspired forever apple blossom category. Some of the mask judges included the President of Winchester Medical Center and the Mayor of Winchester. The contest served as a fun way to talk about a serious topic, the importance of wearing masks and how they can help protect people against the coronavirus.

Starting Friday, it will be mandatory to wear a face mask in Virginia per Governor Northam’s order.

