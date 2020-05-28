Winchester Medical Center holds mask contest

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Winchester Medical Center held a COVID Cover-up Contest to judge hand-sewn masks created by WMC staff members.
Some of the contest categories included funniest, flashiest, and even a Winchester-inspired forever apple blossom category. Some of the mask judges included the President of Winchester Medical Center and the Mayor of Winchester. The contest served as a fun way to talk about a serious topic, the importance of wearing masks and how they can help protect people against the coronavirus.
Starting Friday, it will be mandatory to wear a face mask in Virginia per Governor Northam’s order.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Report: Saquon Barkley considered spending spring embedded with PSU coaches
- New program aims to keep businesses and customers safe during the re-opening of Northern Virginia
- Peter Manfredonia arrested in Washington County, Maryland in connection with 2 homicides
- Carroll Foy formally launches bid for Virginia governor
- Fairfax County to host digital career fair
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App