Winchester Medical Center earns top grade from Leapfrog

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Medical Center earned an “A” grade from Leapfrog for their 2021 Spring Hospital Safety Grade.

Leapfrog is an independent national watchdog organization that monitors the safety and care quality of hospitals. The hospital safety grade rating was given based on how hospitals performed in preventing medical errors and harm to patients. Leapfrog used up to 27 measures of hospital safety data to give an A to F grade to over 2,000 general acute care hospitals across the country.

Dr. Nick Restrepo, Valley Health quality and patient safety officer, said, “It’s been particularly incredible to achieve — the way we’ve been impacted by COVID, so the whole COVID backdrop and the stress that’s caused our team, it makes it even more incredible this year with safety practices.”

Leapfrog gives out hospital safety grades as part of their rating program every six months.