Winchester Medical Center dedicates new specialty units

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The construction of Winchester Medical Center’s new neuroscience and orthopedic unit is complete. The 56-bed space is designed for the needs of patients, their families and hospital staff.

“You probably noticed things look a little bit different. We’re fortunate to be able to design this unit in 2018 going into 2019. Many of the beds that we use in the facility were designed in the late 90s,” said Skip Philips, Winchester Medical Center President.

The patients in this unit are typically recovering from traumatic injuries and need a space that integrates healing and rehabilitation.

“We’ve always taken for granted here at Winchester that we have all private rooms so that’s something that we continue to have as we move into this space in the north tower,” said Philips.

The unit has upgraded video brain monitoring machines, more accessible bathrooms, long hallways and a physical therapy gym.

“There’s a lot of technology here and it’s intended that the technology will enhance the care not be the object of focus. We need to focus on the patient and the technology should help,” said Anne Whiteside, Winchester Medical Center Vice President.

Neuroscience and orthopedics are some of Winchester Medical Center’s most utilized specialties.

“As you walk across the floors you’ll see there’s not a lot of cubicles, there’s not a lot of closets, there’s not a lot of offices. It’s really designed to be open as our healthcare system has moved to multidisciplinary care,” said Mark Merrill, Valley Health System President.

The project cost $18.8 million and took about 12 months to finish.