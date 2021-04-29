Winchester Medical Center celebrates the bloom

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Medical Center is celebrating the bloom during the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival with an event called Caring in Full Bloom.

The event was hosted by WMC’s morale and welfare committee and featured a mini parade float contest with entries submitted by employees. Each float had a theme relevant to valley health values such as basic needs, human respect, and attentive reassurance.

Employees also had a chance to eat Midway fair food, enter a raffle for prizes and got a visit from Miss Virginia Dot Kelly.