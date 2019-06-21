Winchester man patents 2-in-1 tech design

A personal injury lawyer by day and an inventor by night, Winchester’s Beau Correll is hoping to bring a new technology to a consumer electronics stores across the country.

Correll, who owns Correll Electronics LLC., recently received a patent for his 2-in-1 tablet and smart phone device.

“I was like super super excited,” Correll said. “And since that time, we’ve filed more claims to make it broader and make the claims stronger and to basically corner this entire concept I came up with.

He says got the idea for a 2-in-1 tablet and smart phone device back in 2013, while sitting at his favorite Jamaican restaurant in downtown Winchester.

To hear him tell it, he was staring at his phone on the table, wondering why phones were getting larger and larger, almost to the size of tablets themselves.

He jokes his love of the South played into the design, basing it loosely on cornbread.

“How cornbread is, how it looks. It’s a rectangle and you start pulling out smaller rectangles in it,” he said. “So I thought, ‘What if you could make a tablet like corn bread and you could like pull out the phone and put it in and when you want a full screen you put the phone, slide it into a rail system and then it makes one complete screen.'”

Today, 2-in-1 devices exist, although primarily as foldable ones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. But Correll says the materials aren’t conducive to making the devices, and argues that having to carry the weight of a tablet constantly isn’t great for consumers.

Although he’s got a patent in hand, it’s going to take a lot more work to get his idea from being on paper to on the shelf of a consumer electronics store. He’s been in touch with several high-profile manufactures to gauge their interest in producing the device.

“They might license the patent, they might purchase the patent, but every company is going to have their own analysis. Once that analysis is done, they move on with the product engineer to figure out all the steps that are necessary to make it and if the costs are feasible,” he said, admitting that it will likely be a long process.

Whatever happens with his own product, Correll hopes others who have innovative ideas can pursue them.

“You owe it to yourself to follow those ideas and those creative visions that you have.”

