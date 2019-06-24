Winchester man indicted on rape charges

Noe Mira-Ochoa was charged with two sexually related offenses involving a minor

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child under the age of 13.

Noe Mira-Ochoa, 35, of the 600 block of Fairview Avenue was indicted by the Winchester Circuit Court on June 18 for allegedly raping the child on January 3, 2019. Mira-Ochoa was arrested just two days later.

He was also charged with one county of felony object sexual penetration of a minor. Mira-Ochoa is being held at the northwestern adult detention center without bond.

