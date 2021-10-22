Winchester man indicted for multiple sex offenses, first alleged incident dates back to 2012

A Winchester Grand Jury has indicted a Winchester man on Tuesday on 9 counts of sex-related offenses against three female juveniles.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester Grand Jury has indicted a Winchester man on Tuesday on 9 counts of sex-related offenses against three female juveniles.

55-year-old Hylton Walker, of Winchester, has been charged with rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, object penetration, displaying pornography, and forcible sodomy. The alleged crimes against the victims, who are related to one another, date back to 2012. The most recent incident occurred in August 2021.

Walker was initially charged with three counts of indecent liberties after Winchester Police received a report against Walker on Aug. 21, 2021. After an extensive investigation by WPD, additional charges were presented to the Grand Jury.

Walker owned Walker Custom Landscape and Patio and was arrested at his residence in the 1300 block of South Loudoun Street.

He is being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

Winchester Police is concerned that Walker may have had inappropriate contact with other female juveniles. Anyone with any information or may have had inappropriate contact with walked is asked to contact the Winchester Police Department and Detective Bansal at (540) 545-4704.