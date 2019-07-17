Winchester man indicted for Elks Club murder

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The suspect accused of shooting William Michael Harris at the Winchester Elks Club in March was indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Joshua Coffelt was also indicted on several other charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Court records show Harris and Coffelt were both at the Elks Club for a birthday party the day of the murder. A witness says Harris and Coffelt went to bathroom to have a conversation, then Coffelt left the building. He came back later with a gun and began shooting, killing Harris.

Coffelt is due back in court on July 26.

