Winchester man held without bond in his ex-wife’s murder case

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect charged with the first degree murder of his ex-wife will be held without bond, a Frederick County, Maryland District Court judge ruled on Thursday.

32-year-old Lemuel Lee Roberts was the ex-husband of the victim, identified as Kaitlin Nicole Roberts, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office in Maryland. Although both the suspect and victim resided in Winchester, Virginia, Kaitlin’s body was found in the roadway at English Muffin Way and English Muffin Court in Buckeystown, Maryland.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland were dispatched to the area around 2 a.m. on January 11 this year. Once authorities identified that it was a Winchester woman, Maryland police began working with police in Winchester, Virginia on the investigation.

The medical examiner recorded that Kaitlin had 32 stab wounds “as well as abrasions

from ‘road rash’ due to being dragged by a vehicle,” the press release from the state’s attorney said. Working with the Winchester fire marshal, detectives discovered Lemuel’s vehicle was found burned out in the area of the crime scene, along with his cell phone.

According to investigators, Lemuel and 30-year-old Kaitlin were divorced and had two children together,

Lemuel’s preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August 24, 2020. He was extradited from Frederick County, Virginia for the case, according to the state’s attorney’s office of Maryland.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM