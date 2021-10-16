Winchester man facing attempted murder charges

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting into an occupied home.

Winchester police responded to the 200 block of South Kent Street for a report of shots fired shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses told police that 38-year-old Christopher Bee fired shots into the air and then into an occupied residence on the 200 block of South Kent Street. Witnesses also told police that Bee fled the scene on foot and ran to his home on East Leicester Street. A perimeter was established around Bee’s home and officers were able to call him outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police found a firearm, magazines, and ammunition inside of Bee’s home, and four cartridge cases were also found on South Kent Street.

Bee was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bee is currently being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.