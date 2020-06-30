Winchester man arrested for Sheetz robbery

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) – The Winchester Police Department (WPD) arrested Michael Richards of Winchester for the robbery of a convenience store.

Officers say they received a report of a robbery at a Sheetz in Winchester located at 601 Millwood Avenue, on Saturday at approximately 4:51 a.m. According to officials, Richards entered Sheetz to buy cigarettes and then demanded the money in the cash register. After the employee did not comply the suspect grabbed the cash register and left the store in a white Ford pickup, officials say. No injuries were reported.

Richards has been charged with robbery and arrested without incident on Monday. Officials say Richards is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.