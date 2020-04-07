Winchester man arrested for firing “warning shot” near deputy

The suspect said he was trying to help the deputy, who was detaining a teenage boy at the time

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester, Virginia man was arrested after allegedly firing a gunshot into the air while driving past a sheriff’s deputy on Monday.

A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy in Virginia was attempting to detain a teenage boy who was reportedly fighting with his father while on the way to a medical center. According to the sheriff’s office, someone fired a single shot while driving past this incident.

Later that day, the Frederick County, Virginia Emergency Operations Center said a man called and said he “fired a ‘warning shot’ after seeing a deputy fighting a suspect in the road.” The man identified himself to the operations center as Steven Neal, and he said he was home at Mummert Circle in Winchester.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at Neal’s residence and he agreed to speak with them. Neal reportedly said “he was only concerned about the deputy’s well being and safety and was in no way trying to hurt or harm” the deputy. Neal also told deputies he had his 2-year-old child in the vehicle when he fired the shot.

Neal was arrested and served with warrants for felony child neglect, brandishing of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff’s office said. He was released on an unsecured bond.