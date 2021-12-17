Winchester man arrested for cell phone scam

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man has been charged with two counts of grand larceny following a string of cell phone-related scams. On Wednesday, 31-year-old Calvin Talbert was arrested following a search of his residence on the 2500 block of Wilson Blvd.

Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 13, the Winchester Police Department responded to four reported incidents of cell phone thefts in the area of Talbert’s home. According to WPD, the victims reported having made arrangements to meet Talbert, who said he was interested in buying their cell phones. When the victims handed Talbert the phones, he would run off without paying.

Talbert is being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center on a $1,500 bond. Additional charges are pending against him.

In a press release, WPD said the department has reason to believe that additional thefts committed by Talbert went unreported, and encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective Thurman at 540-545-4704.

WPD also advised anyone looking to sell their cell phone to do so through a kiosk or traditional retailer, or to meet potential online buyers in public spaces.