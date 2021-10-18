Winchester man arrested after attacking girlfriend with knife

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man was arrested after attacking his girlfriend with a knife on Saturday, police said.

Members of the Winchester Police Department (WPD) first responded to the 700 block of Kevin Ct. around 11:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who was assaulting a woman with a knife. 44-year-old Charles William Newman III ran into his home when police arrived.

Police saw a child in the home with Newman and asked him to leave the home. Newman did not leave, so WPD SWAT went into the home and took Newman into custody. Police said that the child is safe and with family members.

Newman’s 36-year-old girlfriend was found on the ground when officers first arrived. She had been stabbed several times and was also suffering from blunt force trauma, police said. She was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she is still receiving treatment. She also needed treatment for fractures to her face and spine and is in serious condition.