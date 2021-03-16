Winchester launches city-wide housing study

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is taking a closer look at its housing supply and demand.

The project will include a city-wide housing study and a neighborhood revitalization strategy focusing on the North End of the city. The housing study will take a closer look at several key areas across the entire city of Winchester including housing market impacts and policies shaping it. The revitalization strategy will make improvement recommendations for the North End.

The housing study was requested by City Council in 2020. The target completion date for the project is December 31, 2021.