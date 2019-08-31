Winchester honors country singer Patsy Cline

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester community honored the legendary Virginia-born country music singer Patsy Cline Saturday.

The annual Celebrating Patsy Cline Block Party was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 31, in front of the Patsy Cline Historic House on Kent St.

The tenth annual block party featured live entertainment, food concessions, and more, geared toward honoring the legacy of Cline and her music.

Cline was born on September 8, 1932 in Virginia and spent some time in Winchester between 1948 to 1957 in the historic house with her family. The house was preserved and reopened in 2011 with a restoration of the look during her residency in the 1950s. Furthermore, the house is listed as a state and national landmark.

“Patsy worked very, very hard to work where she to become very famous country music singer,” said Teresa Wright, who manages the historic house. “Her music was transcendent of the year after her death and appeals to everyone, everyone can be related to Patsy Cline and her music.”

The portion of the fund raised in this event will go to the restoration of the Patsy Cline Historic House.