Winchester holds 14th annual community safety fair

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Medical Center and the Winchester Police Department came together Saturday for the 14th annual community safety fair.

“We promote safety in multiple different things,” said Tanya Barr, the community safety fair coordinator.”Work safety, public safety, Halloween safety. This year we have dirt bike safety and ATV safety. Seat belt safety is one of our biggest ones.”

Barr is a trauma nurse at Winchester Medical Center and has been organizing the safety fair for the last four years.

“If we can raise awareness that helmets are important maybe they’ll not have an accident that we’ve seen before,” said Barr.

There were also several safety tips that some people may not even think of.

“I was listening to them earlier and they were talking about actually pet safety during Halloween. You know, you don’t think that your pets would need safety during the Halloween hours but you never know who’s going to come up to your door,” said Barr.

Over 50 exhibitors came to Jim Barnett Park to teach the community valuable safety lessons.

“Like if they have to evacuate their home, what do they do with their pets?” said Brian Myers, Winchester City radio communications manager. “I know here in the city we have sheltering applications and we can actually house their pets in the event of flooding or anything like that.”

Each year, the fair continues to grow with the help of the Winchester Medical Center Foundation.

“There’s something new every year so it’s just every time you come, you’ll see a lot of the same stuff but you’ll see different stuff too,” said Barr.

There were plenty of activities for the entire family to help reinforce smart safety skills.