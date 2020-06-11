Winchester Habitat for Humanity looking for 5 families to fill homes

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Habitat for Humanity is looking for five families to fill five homes that will be built in the Winchester area.

The homes will be located in Habitat for Humanity’s Norris Village on Elk Street, Chase Street, and West Lane. Each home will be 1200 square feet, 3-bedrooms, one bath, and include a washer and dryer.

Families will be able to pick paint colors, light fixtures, and other aesthetic features of the home during its construction.

“It’s nice I have a backyard, my son literally gets to just go out there and run around and I’m not worried about him because it’s fenced in and my teenager has his own room,” said Habitat for Humanity Recipient, Jasmine Edwards.

Families applying must be in need of better housing, willing to partner with habitat, and able to pay an affordable mortgage.

“Our mission helps to put these families into affordable homes, homes with affordable mortgages so that way they can work on getting on their feet kind of and being able to start on a road to success that they may not have had otherwise,” said Mehgan Runion, Habitat for Humanity Repair Coordinator.

The application process closes at the end of June. Applications are available at the Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity offices in Winchester, the Winchester ReStore, Bank of Clarke County locations, and online at blueridgehabitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity expects to begin construction on the houses in January.

For more information you can check out their website: https://blueridgehabitat.org/winchester.html