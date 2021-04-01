Winchester-Frederick County Tourism launches “Uncommon to the Core” brand

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Winchester-Frederick County Tourism has launched a new brand for the area called “Uncommon to the Core.”

The Center is aiming to increase tourism by focusing on unique aspects of the area like Winchester’s Old Town, the apple industry, and the natural landscape. The campaign will primarily aim to target people in the surrounding areas like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, DC, and other parts of Northern Virginia.

The new brand was originally set to launch last spring, but due to the pandemic and limits on travel, the tourism center rescheduled the launch for April 1, 2021.