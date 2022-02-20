Winchester-Frederick County allocates federal funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Frederick County visitor’s bureau is getting more than 200 thousand dollars from federal funding. And now they’re working on ways to increase tourism.

$290,000 from the American Rescue Plan is helping improve tourism right here in Frederick County, Virginia.

“We have a bunch of different initiatives that we’re working on, like sports tourism, an initiative to try to brand us and market us as a great sports tourism destination for youth sports. We’ve got an implementation of our uncommon to the core campaign locally, we’ve got some historical science we’re really interested in uplifting some stories of African Americans, Native Americans in the area,” said Justin Kerns, Executive Director for

At the start of the pandemic, tourism numbers dropped.

“We recovered very quickly because we have that perfect blend of outdoor in the old town walking area that’s very wide-open. Have a lot of outdoor dining we have all the farm markets and all the great things are hard to do outside,” said Kerns.

Kerns says they expect to see numbers increase with the new changes.

“We’re just hoping to kind of show our area too and unveil our area to a whole new audience that’s never been here before,” said Kerns.

And showcase what makes Winchester’s and Frederick county’s so special.

“We have obviously we have a unique history and unique American history that dates all the way back, you know, pre-revolutionary war through George Washington, Patsy Cline, all about Civil War. It’s really the people in the unique businesses that we have here that really make it different,” said Kerns.