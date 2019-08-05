Winchester Family Day celebrates 47 years

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — What started out as a small cookout, has turned into something much larger.

“Family Day started 47 years ago, it started very small in the backyard of a community member at that time and then it expanded into the park it got so large,” said Family Day committee member Tina Stevens-Culbreath.

The tradition is something community members say they look forward to each year.

“Initially it started as an African-American cookout and as you see as people move into the community it’s become very diverse,” said Stevens-Culbreath.

One vendor has been traveling from Maryland to Winchester for Family Day for the last 20 years.

“It’s fun seeing all the kids. I’ve seen so many kids grow up, it’s good business too,” said Family Day vendor Rashik Addullahi.

There were several Family Day sponsors including the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office that served a free lunch.

“It is not an easy task. People don’t understand some of the moving parts behind something like this but we’re really excited to bring it back every year,” said Stevens-Culbreath.

After listening to community feedback, they made sure to include the fan-favorite activities like basketball games and to add something new like an amusement park ride.

“Whether or not you’re a long-standing member of this community or new people just seeing this for the first time, it’s just a wonderful space to share,” said Family Day committee member Phil Hong.

Family Day is more like family weekend, starting with a free community pool party on Friday and a gospel concert on Saturday.