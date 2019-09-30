Winchester earns nearly $4M in federal STEM education funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — After applying for three years, Winchester Public Schools announced Friday the district received some major federal funding for STEM education.

The district was awarded nearly $4,000,000 by the U.S. Department of Education in Education-Innovation and Research Early-Phase grant funding to use on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education at Garland R. Quarles Elementary School and John Kerr Elementary School. The district will be funding a computer science immersion program to give kids a head start in one of the fastest growing sectors in the economy.

“Computer science is one of the drivers of the 21st century economy,” said Dr. Jason Van Heukelum. “So our hope is that by starting at a young age, from kindergarten through 4th grade that our students in these settings will have just a fluidity of knowledge with computer programming and computer languages that they’d be really set up to explore those careers throughout their time in middle school and on into high school.”

The Winchester Public Schools are just 1 of 10 public school districts that received grant funding.