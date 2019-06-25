Winchester driver sentenced for drunk driving crash

Two people were killed in the crash and two others permanently disabled

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, a Winchester, Virginia man was sentenced for his role in a 2018 fatal crash in Frederick County, Virginia.

Anthony Morris, 38, will serve 10 years in prison for killing two people and maiming two others in a drunk-driving crash on March 24, 2018.

According to police, Morris fell asleep behind the wheel on Papermill Road after he drank several alcoholic beverages. His vehicle swerved across the lane and struck Michael Mercer’s car head on.

Mercer, of Stephens City, Virginia and his father-in-law Jimmy Kilbourne, of Winchester, were killed, while Mercer’s wife Victoria and son James were permanently disabled in the accident.