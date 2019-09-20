Winchester crowns Bürgermeister ahead of Oktoberfest

Jim Sparrow will have many responsibilities, including keep glasses full at the two-day event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — There’s a new bürgermeister in Winchester–and he has nothing to do with hamburgers.

Members of the Old Town Winchester community crowned resident Jim Sparrow as the bürgermeister–a German term for mayor–Friday on the Loudoun Street walking mall in preparation for the city’s two-day long Oktoberfest on October 11 and 12, which will feature tons of German-style food and beer. Compass West Realty presented the crowning ceremony and will also present the event itself.

The newly crowned bürgermeister has quite a few responsibilities during the festivities:

“To keep everybody cheerful, to make sure their glasses are full, and as mayor of Oktoberfest, to make sure everyone is behaving themselves,” Sparrow said. “I think I can handle it.”

Sparrow was selected in part because of his history as a volunteer in the city, as a nod toward National Volunteer Day on September 21, 2019.

“It’s really a tribute to the volunteerism that occurs here in Winchester,” said Dario Savareese, of Full Circle Marketing, who selected Sparrow to become the bürgermeister. “It’s about the whole community, and he is symbolic of the volunteerism, the partnerships that we have with Compass West Realty, and so many of the city of Winchester businesses here.”

Proceeds from Oktoberfest will go toward the Winchester SPCA.