Winchester community holds Black Lives Matter demonstration

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester residents took to the Old Town pedestrian mall to honor and remember George Floyd and to strengthen the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstration took place from 11 a.m. to around 1 p.m. Organizers were “Walk on Winchester,” a Facebook group that has over four thousand followers after forming just days ago.

“History is not forgotten and this part of history we’ve made our mark,” said a protester.

Demonstrators held signs and called out racism. They walked through the pedestrian mall and shared testimonials about their thoughts and experiences.

“I have to explain to her why Grandpa is crying why Grandpa is so mad,” said another protester.

During the demonstration, community members knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd was held down by police.

“Different shades and different colors that are standing together in unity against racism,” said one protester.

The demonstration ended with a message, pushing participants to register to vote to help bring forth change.

Walk on Winchester held a more active protest at 4 p.m. The group previously held a demonstration on Sunday. All demonstrations were supported and assisted by the Winchester Police Department.

