Winchester community comes together to help a local WWII veteran

Every day, World War II veteran Franklin Payne looks out of the dining room window in the Hilltop Assisted Living facility in Winchester, Virginia.

For months, he didn’t like what he saw: a tattered and worn flag, barely hanging on to its flagpole, outside the Sunoco station on Berryville Pike.

“It just looked like a bag of trash hanging on the pole,” Payne said. “You could hardly see the red and white stripes.”

In early April, Payne’s strong words were overheard by another resident’s daughter, Judi Knickerbocker, who went on Facebook to find a solution.

“I thought, well I can’t do anything myself. So I went on the Facebook, on the community page we have there and explained the story,” said Knickerbocker, referencing the community’s What’s Happening in Winchester and Frederick County page. “There was so much outreach. People from all over the town saying, ‘Oh I’ll come stop by, I’ll donate.'”

Dozens of residents commented on the post, asking Knickerbocker how they could help or suggesting options for the flag’s replacement.

Organizations like American Veterans, the Red Cross, and the Community Veterans Engagement Board got involved. Group members contacted the gas station’s owners, Vishal and Shipra Sharma, who said they tried to replace the flag, but weren’t able to get it down.

Realizing a bucket truck would be needed, members began reaching out to local fire departments.

“The Greenwood Fire Department volunteered to come and take that down,” said Shari Fletcher, the Commander of the AmVets Post 18. Fletcher set about organizing a flag raising ceremony.

She contacted Anthony Barnes, the Veteran Services Specialist for Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton’s office, to get a flag.

“The flag was flown over the United States Capitol on April 16, 2019 in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Sharma, specifically for this event,” Barnes said.

On Wednesday morning, the community gathered for a flag raising ceremony to honor veterans and the Sharmas.

“It was just really heartfelt,” Knickerbocker said. “It was like, ‘Oh, you can still do things these days with these modern things.'”