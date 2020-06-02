Winchester community comes together, joining nationwide protests in support of George Floyd

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As demonstrations continue across the nation amidst the killing of George Floyd by police, Winchester police and community members are coming together to speak out.

“Obviously it’s a very tragic incidence but i am very proud of Winchester and of the response that we’ve had here,” said one Winchester resident.

“We obviously will never understand what it is like to be a black man or woman in the us or world that isn’t treated fairly, but we definitely stand with them and we’re protesting with them,” said another Winchester resident.

On Sunday, Walk on Winchester organized and held a demonstration on the Old Town pedestrian mall. Winchester Police back the peaceful protests held by their fellow residents. The police department released a statement saying they continue to practice and push for fair and safe policing efforts.

“We felt it was important to convey to the community that we’re with them and that the men and women of the Winchester Police Department are just as angry about what happened with Mr. Floyd,” said Winchester Police Department Chief John Piper.

Walk on Winchester is planning another set of protests on Friday.

