Winchester City leaders release joint statement on Black Lives Matter

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–In a joint statement, Winchester City Mayor, the Winchester Police Department, and the President of Winchester’s NAACP chapter spoke about Black Lives Matter protests in the city and the climate of the nation amidst the death of George Floyd.

The city leaders made the statement to begin an open dialogue with community members about creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all. As protests are scheduled in the city for Friday, the leaders are urging people to continue peaceful demonstrations.

“This has been going on for too long we need to stop the hate and start to heal,” said Winchester Mayor John David Smith.

In response to demonstrations that are expected for Friday, the NAACP urged protesters to keep their actions peaceful.

“Make sure your protests are nonviolent and do not let outsiders destroy our community,” said Winchester Chapter NAACP President, Thea Thomas.

City leaders will continue moving forward by discussing policing policies and mentioned they would like to host town hall meetings in the future.

Watch the rest of the statement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07aRT-bdHaw