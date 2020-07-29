Winchester City Council votes to table Jubal Early Drive renaming discussion

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester City Council on Tuesday passed a motion to table the discussion on renaming Jubal Early Drive.

Seven council members voted in favor of tabling the matter, and two voted against it. Jubal Early was a Confederate general in the Civil War, and Winchester residents had signed petitions and sent emails to the city regarding the local street named for him.

“I can’t abide by a street in Winchester being named to honor a white supremacist,” said one city council member in a meeting on June 23, 2020.

The city council wanted to hear more public input on the discussion and collected 6,189 survey responses, with 54.5% of respondents in favor of the name change. According to the survey, a majority of the 333 business owners who responded did not want the name changed.

