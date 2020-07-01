Winchester City Council seeks public input on potentially renaming Jubal Early Drive

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — We’ve been following the potential name change of Jubal Early Drive in Winchester, and the City of Winchester now has an update on the City Council agenda item.

City Council is seeking public input before their next discussion on the matter at their July 14th Work Session Meeting. Individuals will be able to comment on the potential name change in two ways:

A list of frequently asked questions and a short survey is available here. The deadline to submit the survey is 8 a.m. July 13.

You can also submit input online through the public comment form for the July 14 City Council Regular Meeting. The form will be available starting July 10. You can access the form through the City’s agenda portal.

The possible renaming of Jubal Early Drive was last discussed at the City Council’s June 23 Work Session Meeting.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM