Winchester City Council meetings to move from virtual to in-person

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester City Council will be resuming meetings in-person.
The meetings will be held at the Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center Social Hall. Meetings will no longer be live-streamed on the city’s agenda portal. Virtual versions of the meetings can be watched on the city’s Youtube or Facebook pages.
While the meetings are now open to the public to attend, there is a limited capacity for in-person attendees due to social distancing requirements.
