Winchester City Council held first meeting about Director of Finance

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– The Winchester City Council held their first discussion on the possibility of getting rid of a Director of Finance. Many residents came out to the meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns about this proposal.

They had three minutes to talk to the council about why they think that this proposal is a bad idea. Tuesday’s meeting was only the first reading of the ordinance for this proposal. WDVM was in the council room while residents voiced their concerns.

“The constitutional officers represent all citizens the constitutional officers are the checks and balances for local government. Why would you like to diminish why would you want to diminish the checks and balances of local government?”



The council will continue to hold meetings in the near future to discuss more about this proposal.