Winchester City Council approves gun ban in certain public places

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester City Council has approved an ordinance that bans possessing, carrying, or transporting guns in certain public places.

The ban extends to city government buildings as well as public parks, recreation, and community center’s owned or operated by the city. City Council President, Mayor John David Smith Jr., says a major reason for voting to approve the ordinance was after consideration of several violent incidents on federally and locally owned land and buildings, including the capitol riots in January.

“We aren’t taking away anybody’s rights to bear arms or anything like that, but we just want to make sure that things are done properly and appropriately,” said Mayor Smith.

The ban follows a change to the code of Virginia in July of 2020 which allows localities to prohibit weapons in certain public places.

