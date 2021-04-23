Winchester Ciderworks annual participant in Apple Blossom Festival

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Ciderworks has been part of the apple blossom festival for nearly 7 years.

They offer hard cider tastings and orchard tours during the festival to teach people about the apple industry from orchard to product.

“We’re bringing the apple back to apple blossom it’s something that we deal with from start to finish,” said Bill Lees, assistant cider maker.

This year, they’re doing something new for the festival’s COVID-19 comeback. The cidery is letting adults get a taste of the apple industry with a new drink called the Dandy Shandy. The beverage is a lemon honey hard cider.

Winchester Ciderworks ultimately hopes that by participating in the festival they can teach people about why apples are essential to the area.

“I just really think putting some education and letting some folks understand the shoulders upon which Winchester-Frederick County and the Apple Blossom Festival stand make it a more fulfilling, more enriching type of event,” said Diane Kearns of Winchester Ciderworks.