Winchester celebrates Engineering Week

WINCHESTER, VA (WDVM) — It’s Engineering Week in Winchester, a time to celebrate the importance of the career field.

The week was celebrated with workers from various departments at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers competing against each other to see who could build the best structure out of spaghetti noodles, marshmallows and tape. The winning design was crafted by army corps contractors and stood fifteen inches high. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it’s all part of highlighting how engineering impacts our daily lives.

“People use things that engineers build every day if it’s the seat you’re sitting in if it’s the bridge you’re crossing over when you’re going back and forth to work if it’s the house you live in an engineer had a piece of that structure so it was built properly,” said Philip Secrist US Army Corps of Engineers Commander of the Middle East District.

The winning structure also had to undergo a test to see if it could withstand a large marshmallow balancing on the top of it for at least 20 seconds.