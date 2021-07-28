Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter to open cooling center

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter is opening its first cooling center this year at Market Street United Methodist Church.

The cooling center will be a place for people, especially those experiencing homelessness, to stop in, relax, use a bathroom, get a drink or snack, and charge their phones. The center will be open from August 2 through October 31. The hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m and Thursdays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

“It was weighing on my heart every day I woke up and it was 90 degrees and I can’t imagine what it’s like to never get a break from 90-degree heat and humidity day after day,” said Robyn Miller Executive Director of WATTS.

The shelter is also in need of donations of bottled water, iced tea, Gatorade, sodas, coffee and prepackaged snacks. If you are able to donate, you can drop off the items at Market Street UMC at the Cork Street door.