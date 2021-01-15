Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter starts daytime warming center

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter, also known as WATTS, will now add to their services to the homeless, offering a warming center during the daytime.

The center will be at First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall and can hold up to 35 people at a time. People can use the bathroom, watch TV, and get water when they come to the center.

“It’s just a building to come in and have a seat we do have a TV and puzzles and things for them to do but it’s a place for them to come and go as they need to come and go,” said Robyn Miller, WATTS Executive Director.

The shelter will be open through March from 7 am- 4 pm, Monday-Saturday, and until noon on Sundays.

