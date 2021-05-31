Winchester American Legion holds Memorial Day service

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Veterans from American Legion Post 21 gathered at Shenandoah Memorial Park to honor the fallen who fought and died for American freedom.

The ceremony included traditions like the playing of taps, laying of the wreath and a volley of salute to veterans. Remarks were made by local officials like City of Winchester Mayor John David Smith and William Wiley of the 29th District Virginia House of Delegates.

“What does it mean to give your life for your country? More than we can ever know. The men and women we honor have today sacrificed everything,” said Wiley.

The Winchester American Legion post also holds an annual Veteran’s Day ceremony in November.