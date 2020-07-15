William & Mary creates new transition program for veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a program that will prepare veterans for leadership roles in the civilian world.
The university said in a statement Wednesday that its W&M VET program will help veterans transition through areas of study that include business, law and international affairs.
The school in Williamsburg will also help veterans and their families undergo a healthy change over into civilian life. Student veterans will receive support through a “buddy system” that connects them with peers and mentors who are experienced executives.
The program is being launched with a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumna who is also a trustee of the William & Mary Foundation.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Pandemic hits women harder in jobs, health care
- Showers and storms come in over the next few days
- After child deaths in Border Patrol custody, lawmakers look to improve medical care for migrants
- Tax day is here: Maryland Comptroller offers help to financially-strained taxpayers, gives out personal number
- Gov. Hogan gives Maryland’s latest COVID-19 update, announces fraud investigation
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App