William & Mary creates new transition program for veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a program that will prepare veterans for leadership roles in the civilian world.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that its W&M VET program will help veterans transition through areas of study that include business, law and international affairs.

The school in Williamsburg will also help veterans and their families undergo a healthy change over into civilian life. Student veterans will receive support through a “buddy system” that connects them with peers and mentors who are experienced executives.

The program is being launched with a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumna who is also a trustee of the William & Mary Foundation.

