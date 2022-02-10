Why parents-choice mask bill may or may not take place immediately

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the Virginia Senate for approving a bill to give parents authority over school mask mandates. However, when the measure may be effective remains unknown.

A spokesperson for Youngkin said Monday the bill could give parents a choice on masks almost immediately if he adds an emergency clause before signing the legislation.

However, Virginia Code says both the Senate and House of Delegates need to pass the measure with a four-fifths majority; something the Senate failed to achieve Wednesday with a 21-17 bipartisan outcome.

“Article 4, Section 13 in the constitution says you need four-fifths of the vote and both the House and the Senate to approve that emergency date, that emergency enactment,” 8News legal analyst Rich Meager said.

Therefore, the bill would not take effect until July if approved by the governor.

“Will the governor, at least, be able to claim victory and say ‘well, this is what you want, and you’ll get it. But, you just have to wait until July for it to happen?'” Meagher asked.

However, there is precedent where an emergency clause was included and only needed a simple majority to have immediate effect; recently, a 2020 bill granted new eviction protections for tenants.

However, if the mask measure becomes effective in July, it would come just one month before the current law expires that requires school districts to comply with the CDC‘s mask recommendations–Senate Bill 13.03 expires Aug. 1 due to a ‘sunset clause.’

While several Virginia Senate Democrats joined Republicans on the bill Tuesday, the division remains.

“Decisions on health should be not be based on convenience or what’s popular, but based on science,” Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) said.

“You’re on the wrong side of this if you vote against this bill,” Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) rebutted.

The parents’ choice issue began after seven school districts, and parents sued Youngkin’s executive order to allow mask mandate defiance. An Arlington judge sided with districts who challenged the governor, while the state Supreme Court didn’t weigh in on a case brought by Chesapeake parents.

By the time the courts considered the cases, districts had already debated whether they would comply with the executive order.