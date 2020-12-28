White’s Ferry to cease operation following Loudoun County decision

Potomac River at sunrise with mist rising over the water. Credit; The National Park Service

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — White’s Ferry announced Monday morning that the historic service will cease operation following a ruling by the Circuit Court of Loudoun County.

“The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia,” read an announcement.

The ruling means that Loudoun County declined to establish a public landing at White’s Ferry Road.

According to the Town of Poolesville, White’s Ferry is the last of 100 ferries that used to operate on the Potomac River. The ferry crosses the Potomac river by wire cable to connect Montgomery County and Loudoun County.

It is unclear if the historic ferry will appeal the decision.