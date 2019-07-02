White Post man arrested on child porn charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A White Post, Virginia man is behind bars after authorities claim he shared more than 900 pornographic images of young girls.

Aaron Settle, 27, of Old Kitchen Rd was arrested on June 28, on 21 charges, primarily for possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators with the Virginia State Police downloaded more than 900 images of naked girls ages eight to 12 via a peer-to-peer sharing network associated with an IP address in Frederick County.

Investigators tracked the address to Settle, and during an interview, Settle allegedly admitted to Virginia state troopers that he was sharing the images with others through the network. Settle also allegedly admitted to sexually abusing a minor in 2017.

Settle is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He is due back in court September 23.