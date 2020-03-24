While you’re social distancing, Baker-Post Funeral Home will record and stream funeral services

"I'm trying to make sure families aren't left behind; meaning, they're not going to be able to have the services they want to have."

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — As federal guidelines keep social gatherings to a minimum, families who have lost loved ones are grappling with their funeral proceedings.

A funeral home in Manassas is easing the pain of having to select 10 family members and friends to attend their funeral services. For those who can’t make it in person, Baker-Post Funeral Home records and streams its services and uploads the video to a secure place on its website.

“It’s not so much, ‘Hey, come and use us cause we have it.’ It’s, ‘Hey, if someone’s turning you away we can help you,'” said owner and director Michael Post. “I’m trying to make sure families aren’t left behind; meaning, they’re not going to be able to have the services they want to have.”

Baker-Post had the technology in place before COVID-19, but Post says he’s planning to add more cameras. He does not charge extra for the streaming service.

